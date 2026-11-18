PM Wong meets Vietnam, Chile and Peru leaders in Shenzhen
- PM Lawrence Wong met leaders from Vietnam, Chile and Peru in Shenzhen during the APEC summit, after praising the city’s remarkable change and its AI and robotics hub.
- His talks with Vietnam’s To Lam built on the 2025 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with plans to deepen work in agri-trade, renewable energy, science, technology and human capital.
- The meetings also covered trade links with Chile and Peru, while shared ties through CPTPP and the Pacific Alliance-Singapore FTA highlight wider economic cooperation.
AI generated
SHENZHEN – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrived in Shenzhen on Nov 18 and held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Vietnam, Chile and Peru on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
“It’s been several years since I last visited, and the transformation is remarkable,” PM Wong posted on his social media.
“Shenzhen has become a vibrant hub for innovation, especially in areas like AI and robotics,” he added.
Before attending a welcome dinner for APEC leaders hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Wong held separate meetings with the three leaders who were also in Shenzhen for the summit.
His meeting with Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary and President To Lam came less than six months after the Vietnamese leader’s state visit to Singapore in May.
Singapore and Vietnam elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025, Singapore’s first with an ASEAN country.
The two countries have since been working to deepen cooperation in areas including agri-trade, renewable energy, science and technology, and human capital development.
Vietnam will host APEC in 2027, while Singapore will host the forum in 2030.
PM Wong also held talks with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, who took office in March 2026.
The meeting follows a visit to Singapore in July by Chilean Foreign Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna, during which both sides discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, the digital economy and the green economy.
PM Wong’s third meeting was with Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori.
Singapore and Peru have had a bilateral free trade agreement since August 2009. It was Peru’s first such agreement with an Asian country.
All four countries – Singapore, Vietnam, Chile and Peru – are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Singapore, Chile and Peru are also parties to the Pacific Alliance-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, which came into force in May 2025.