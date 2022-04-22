PM thanks Muslims for sacrifices, understanding in managing pandemic

The Muslim community has demonstrated resilience throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year's Ramadan is special as activities resume some normalcy after two years, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

PM Lee, who joined worshippers and leaders from other faiths at a break fast event at Al-Muttaqin Mosque in Ang Mo Kio, as well as virtually, noted that more Muslims have also been able to visit mosques, with Friday and nightly prayers at near-normal.

The community understood the public health challenge and adapted practices to comply with national guidelines, he added. "Let me thank the Muslim community for your sacrifices and understanding, and for cooperating with the authorities as we worked together to manage the pandemic."

PM Lee noted that religious programmes and donations moved online and will be built upon so more Muslims can participate and benefit from them. "This demonstrates clearly the community's resilience in the face of uncertainties, and bodes well for the future."

He also thanked the leadership of Muis' fatwa committee, Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, and religious leaders for providing guidance apt for Singapore's context.

PM Lee also expressed his appreciation to all faith leaders for rallying together to deepen the harmony and trust among the different communities in Singapore and contributing beyond their own groups, including by celebrating each other's faiths.

He added he was happy to see religious leaders lead by example to bring about positive change in society, strengthen mutual respect and understanding, and reinforce common values across faiths like compassion and kindness. A "reservoir of trust and respect" is built, which Singapore will need to draw on and build on in times of crisis, he said.

"I hope we will continue these efforts to strengthen our multiracial and multi-religious harmony, as one cohesive and united people, so that Singapore can continue to thrive and succeed for many more years to come," said PM Lee.