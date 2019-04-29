PM sets out why online falsehoods need tackling

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong set out why online falsehoods have to be tackled and responded to concerns that proposed laws to counter fake news could curb free speech, in an interview that was broadcast on Channel 8 last night.

The proposed laws may not be able to eliminate all fake news, but would be able to lessen the impact of such falsehoods, he said, noting that other countries are grappling with this problem as well.

In the one-hour interview conducted in Mandarin, PM Lee touched on various technology-related topics, including the management of his social media account, encouraging the older generation to be tech-savvy, and the new Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill.

