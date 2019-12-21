PM on leave till Jan 3, Parliament sitting on Jan 6

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on leave for two weeks starting today, his office said in a statement yesterday.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will be Acting Prime Minister from next Wednesday until Jan 3.

In a Facebook post yesterday, PM Lee said he would spend some time during his leave on a mathematical problem, the Collatz conjecture. "Also plan to catch up on my other readings, spend time with family, and perhaps go #jalanjalan (if the rain stays away)," he wrote.

Separately, Parliament will sit on Jan 6 at 1.30pm, the Clerk of Parliament said in a statement yesterday.

