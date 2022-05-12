PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 21

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver the National Day Rally speech on Aug 21 at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) headquarters in Ang Mo Kio, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement yesterday.

The rally is widely regarded as the most important political speech of the year, and has been traditionally used to address the nation on key challenges, policy changes and achievements.

In his rally speech last year, PM Lee addressed the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Singaporeans and the economy, as well as societal issues such as lower-wage workers, and racial and religious harmony.

He announced that the Manpower Ministry would study how to give delivery workers a more secure future, and that Employment Pass and S Pass criteria would be tightened over time.

On race, he said the Government intends to enact a Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act, which will consolidate all existing laws to deal with racial issues and also incorporate softer measures that focus on persuasion and rehabilitation.

PM Lee delivered last year's rally speech in front of 2,000 attendees in a Mediacorp studio, as well as on the Zoom videoconferencing platform, on top of the traditional television and online audiences. He had adopted the hybrid format due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the rally was not held due to Covid-19, the first time the speech had not been given since 1966. Instead, PM Lee delivered a major speech to Singaporeans in Parliament in September that year.

The rally was last held at the ITE College Central campus in 2019.

Under the current Covid-19 rules, capacity limits have been removed for all settings but those attending events with more than 500 people must be fully vaccinated.

David Sun