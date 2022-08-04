PM Lee to deliver National Day message on Aug 8

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the country in a televised message on Monday, the eve of National Day.

He will deliver his speech in English on CNA at 6.45pm.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the message in Mandarin on television on Channel 8 and on radio on Capital 95.8 FM at 8.45pm.

Minister for Social and Family Development and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli will deliver the message in Malay at 8.30pm on Suria, and Transport Minister S. Iswaran will deliver it in Tamil at 9pm on Vasantham and Oli 96.8FM.

The National Day message in all four languages will be available on the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) website and the PMO YouTube channel after the first broadcasts.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 04, 2022, with the headline PM Lee to deliver National Day message on Aug 8. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top