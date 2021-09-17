PM Lee speaks with PM Morrison on US-Britain-Australia partnership

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has been briefed by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the newly established trilateral partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Mr Morrison said he had called outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the enhanced security pact, and was ringing Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in addition to PM Lee, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mr Morrison announced the landmark security partnership, called Aukus, earlier yesterday.

The pact will allow Australia to upgrade its submarines to a nuclear-powered fleet, and acquire long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles from the US.

During the call from his counterpart yesterday, PM Lee noted the longstanding bilateral and multilateral ties that Singapore shared with Australia, Britain and the US, said MFA.

PM Lee expressed hopes that the partnership would contribute constructively to the peace and stability of the region and complement the regional architecture.

The two leaders also discussed how both countries are tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed hopes that the partnership would contribute constructively to the peace and stability of the region and complement the regional architecture.

Mr Morrison thanked him for the dose-sharing arrangement of Covid-19 vaccines last month.

The two countries had agreed to swop 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which involves Australia receiving the doses this month and then delivering a similar number to the Republic in December.