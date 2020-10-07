PM Lee responds on why he took action over libel

Mr Lim Tean (addressing Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong): Would you not have obtained better remedies and a better vindication of your reputation if you had sued the originator of that article instead of one of the thousands who shared it?

PM: That is for me and my legal counsel to decide.

Justice Aedit Abdullah: All right. That's his answer, Mr Lim. I've allowed you to pursue this line but you keep running up against the same point. So you have to move on.

Mr Lim: I am putting it to you, Mr Lee, that these proceedings don't serve to vindicate your reputation.

PM: I disagree. If I didn't think they would, I wouldn't have commenced them.

Mr Lim: And I am putting it to you that there was no proper need to pursue these proceedings since you could have and you did obtain a more valuable remedy through government action.

PM: We have also gone over this ground...

Mr Lim (interrupting): Please answer my question, do you agree or disagree?

PM: And what the Government...

Justice Aedit: Gentlemen, hold on. Slowly. Mr Lee, do you agree or not?

PM: I disagree. The Government has to clear its reputation, and I have to clear mine.

Mr Lim: I'm putting it to you that you have brought these proceedings not to protect your own reputation but to protect the reputation of the Government.

PM: That is not true. The Government has taken actions to protect its reputation. I am doing what I need to cover mine.

Mr Lim: I put it to you that these proceedings are nothing more than you picking upon a prominent government critic in order to send a wider message to the population not to question the role of the Singapore Government in the 1MDB scandal ahead of the trial of Najib Razak and a likely general election in Singapore.

PM: I've already denied that. First of all, he's not a very prominent government critic, there are more prominent government critics. Secondly, in the premise of your question, there is a suggestion that something is wrong with the role of the Singapore Government in the 1MDB scandal, and that is precisely the cause of this defamation action.