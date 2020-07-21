PM Lee receives congratulatory phone call from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (July 21) received a telephone call from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulating him on the result of the recent Singapore general election.

During their conversation, the two leaders reaffirmed the excellent state of relations as they commemorate the 35th anniversary of their countries establishing diplomatic ties this year.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Lee and Mr Sheikh Mohamed also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and their mutual interest in promoting supply-chain connectivity and supporting a fair distribution of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Mr Lee took the opportunity to congratulate the United Arab Emirates on launching its Mars Hope probe on Monday, the first Arab space mission to Mars.