PM Lee pays tribute to late wildlife consultant Subaraj

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday paid tribute to the late conservationist Subaraj Rajathurai, saying his death was "a "great loss to nature lovers in Singapore".

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee said he was privileged to meet Mr Subaraj a few times. "He had a remarkable knack of spotting animals hidden in natural surroundings, and a great love for nature," he wrote.

Mr Subaraj, 57, died of a heart attack while taking a nap at his home on Oct 22. The late wildlife consultant was well known for his passion and knowledge of nature, and for being an outspoken advocate for Singapore's native wildlife.

He worked as a consultant in many development projects in Singapore, helping the authorities strike a balance between development and conserving Singapore's wildlife spaces. He is survived by his wife, Madam Shamla Subaraj, and his two sons, Serin and Saker.

Dozens from the nature community attended his funeral on Oct 23.

In his Facebook post, Mr Lee included a picture he took last year of a monkey on a tree in Chestnut Nature Park. "There must have been many more animals closer by and better hidden that I missed, that Subaraj would have been able to point out," he said.

