Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong penning a condolence message at the wake of former chief justice Yong Pung How yesterday, as Mr Yong's daughter, Ms Yong Ying-I, looks on. Behind him is PM Lee's wife Ho Ching. They were among a stream of people, including ministers, judges and former colleagues, who went to pay their last respects to Mr Yong at his home. Mr Yong, who was Singapore's top judge for 16 years, died on Thursday at age 93.

