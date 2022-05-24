PM Lee on working visit to Tokyo this week

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make a working visit to Tokyo from today to Friday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said yesterday.

He will be meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as well as other Japanese political and business leaders. Mr Kishida took office in October last year.

PM Lee's visit is in conjunction with the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia organised by the Japanese Nikkei business media group. He will be delivering a keynote speech at the conference on Thursday.

The theme of the conference is Redefining Asia's Role in a Divided World.

The PMO said PM Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Manpower Minister and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, and Dr Janil Puthucheary, who is Senior Minister of State for Health, and Communications and Information, and also the Minister-in-charge of GovTech.

Officials from the PMO, the ministries of Communications and Information, Foreign Affairs, and Trade and Industry will also accompany PM Lee on the trip.

During PM Lee's absence, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister, said the PMO.