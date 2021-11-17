PM Lee on using reserves prudently

"Meanwhile, domestic conditions in Singapore are also evolving.

Spending on social and healthcare will continue to grow. So will the pressure on the Government to draw more from our reserves instead of raising taxes to finance the higher spending.

Every new generation of Singaporeans will ask themselves afresh that same question: do we maintain the same attitude as our forefathers?

That we are stewards of Singapore, with a responsibility for the enduring survival and success of our nation? That we will look out for the well-being of future generations yet unborn, even as we take proper care of ourselves?

That we will treat the reserves as a rainy-day fund, draw prudently and sustainably on them for present needs, but continue growing our nest egg whenever we can, so that we can pass on to our children and grandchildren a Singapore that is better and more secure than the one that we ourselves inherited?

I hope that they, meaning ourselves, our children, and grandchildren, will reach the same conclusion as Singaporeans have done so far. Retain the formula that has worked so well for GIC, and for Singapore, now for more than half a century. And thus perpetuate our prosperity and our resilience for many years to come."