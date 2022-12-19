PM Lee on leave till Dec 31; Teo Chee Hean to be Acting Prime Minister

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is on leave from Dec 19 to Dec 31.

During this time, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister, said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement on Sunday.

PM Lee said in a Facebook post on Sunday: “I’ll be on leave till the end of the year. Will update should I come across anything interesting. Meanwhile, enjoy the festive season with your friends and family, and please stay safe and healthy while celebrating.”

The post was accompanied by a picture of a Christmas tree at The Grand-Place in Brussels, which PM Lee said he visited 50 years ago as a student.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong also posted on Facebook on Sunday that he is taking a break.

Referencing Monday morning’s World Cup final between Argentina and France, which Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out, Mr Wong said: “I’ll also be following the World Cup while I am on overseas leave. May the best team win!”