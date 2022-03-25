PM Lee, ministers urge S'poreans to be on guard, even as curbs ease

With Singaporeans set for the widest relaxation of Covid-19 measures in two years, they were also reminded to not let their guard down and to be psychologically prepared for more twists and turns ahead.

This point was made by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and several ministers yesterday as they announced a significant easing of pandemic restrictions in a bid to move towards living with the virus.

From next Tuesday, group size limits will go up to 10 people; masks will no longer be mandatory in outdoor settings; up to 75 per cent of employees who can work from home will be allowed to return to their workplaces; and capacity limits for larger events and settings with more than 1,000 people will be increased to 75 per cent.

These changes, while decisive, stop short of a complete opening up, said PM Lee in a national broadcast.

"We remain watchful because Covid-19 may yet bring further surprises," he added. "After this major step, we will wait awhile to let the situation stabilise. If all goes well, we will ease up further."

But PM Lee also cautioned that with relaxed curbs bringing more interactions, another outbreak may yet occur. The virus will also continue to evolve, possibly producing more aggressive and dangerous variants.

"If that happens, we may have to backtrack and tighten up our restrictions again. We cannot rule this out, even though we hope it will not be necessary," he said.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, speaking at a press conference later held by the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic, described it as a case of Singapore not quite reaching its destination yet.

"We must be mentally prepared that we may have to take more detours along the way, especially if our healthcare capacity comes under stress," said Mr Gan, who is co-chair of the task force.

Fellow co-chair and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday's announcements marked a pivoting, not a dismantling, of Covid-19 measures. An abrupt dismantling would make Singapore vulnerable to Covid-19 once more, he added.

"When we say we want to live with Covid-19 as an endemic disease, remember that endemic diseases like influenza and yellow fever continue to kill a lot of people around the world every year.