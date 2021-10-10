PM Lee, ministers pledge support as they thank healthcare workers

With Singapore going through what may be the most difficult phase of its Covid-19 journey, healthcare workers have been put under great stress, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged yesterday.

Pledging full support for them as he gave updates about the Covid-19 situation here, he said: "We are doing all we can to protect you and the healthcare system as we go through this wave.

"If we don't protect you, you can't protect us. On behalf of all Singaporeans, I thank you all. We are with you, and will give you our fullest support."

A programme to offer healthcare workers booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out yesterday amid a surge in Covid-19 infections that have put hospitals, nurses and doctors under strain.

The past week alone, Singapore recorded more than 3,000 daily cases on four straight days.

PM Lee said: "We must protect our healthcare system and workers at all costs, in order to get through the pandemic safely."

The ministers who co-chair the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 also paid tribute to healthcare workers during a press conference, noting that they have borne the brunt of the pandemic.

Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong said the first two weeks of the stabilisation phase, which started last month, had slowed down the rate of transmission of Covid-19 and given a much-needed breather to healthcare workers.

He thanked all front-liners in the hospitals and healthcare system, adding: "We truly appreciate your contributions, hard work and sacrifices, and we will do everything we can to support you during this difficult time."

Restrictions on some activities were tightened at the end of last month to slow down the increase in cases, so as to buy time to ramp up medical facilities and manpower to handle the outbreaks.

Healthcare professionals and laypersons registered with the Singapore Healthcare Corps as well as inactive nurses registered with the Singapore Nursing Board have also been called on to bolster the healthcare workforce.

SHOWING APPRECIATION If we don't protect you, you can't protect us. On behalf of all Singaporeans, I thank you all. We are with you, and will give you our fullest support. PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung encouraged people to ease the load on healthcare workers, asking those who contract Covid-19 to recover at home and avoid going to the hospital unless they are seriously ill.

He also urged people to cut down on social activities and get their booster shots, and encouraged seniors to get vaccinated. "Don't leave them to carry the burden as the last line of defence," he said.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said healthcare and front-line workers, along with their families, have had a stressful time over the past 20 months, adding: "We deeply appreciate your efforts throughout this crisis."

STRESSING PROTECTION We must protect our healthcare system and workers at all costs, in order to get through the pandemic safely. PM LEE, on making it through the battle against Covid-19 together.

PM Lee assured healthcare workers that things would likely improve after the current surge peaks.

"You have been fighting so hard, for so long. Now we are going through perhaps the most difficult phase of our journey. But it will not last indefinitely," he said.