PM Lee meets academics and business leaders in Sydney

CANBERRA - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday met with academics and business leaders in Sydney as part of his three-day visit to Australia from Oct 16 to 18.

The business luncheon was organised by the Asia Society Australia, and the roundtable discussion was with senior representatives and research fellows from the Lowy Institute.

Other than the closed-door engagements, PM Lee is scheduled to attend the 7th Singapore-Australia Leaders’ Meeting with his counterpart Anthony Albanese in Canberra.

He arrived in Canberra on Monday afternoon on an Australian Air Force B737 at Defence Establishment Fairbairn, next to Canberra Airport.

Mr and Mrs Lee were received by Australian Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister Patrick Gorman and Deputy High Commissioner at the Singapore High Commission in Canberra Harold Lee.

This is PM Lee’s first trip to Australia since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and government officials.

MPs Foo Mee Har and Saktiandi Supaat are also part of the Singapore delegation. Both of them took part in the Sydney meetings.

Mr Saktiandi posted a photo of him with Mr and Mrs Lee at the Darling Harbour and Opera House on Facebook on Sunday.

“Looking forward to the delegation meetings tomorrow with Australian PM Albanese and his team. Looking forward to a healthy, meaningful, long-standing relations with Australia ahead,” he said.