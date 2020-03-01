PM Lee Hsien Loong confident Singapore's relationship with Malaysia will grow under new PM Muhyiddin Yassin

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is confident that Singapore's relationship with Malaysia will grow under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who, on Sunday (March 1), was sworn in as Malaysia's eighth prime minister.

Mr Lee congratulated Mr Muhyiddin - president of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) - over the phone and invited him to visit Singapore soon.

"I am confident that Singapore's longstanding and multi-faceted relationship with Malaysia will grow under Tan Sri Muhyiddin's leadership, and benefit both our peoples," said Mr Lee in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

"I invited Tan Sri Muhyiddin to visit Singapore soon, and look forward to meeting him again. We will have much to discuss, especially in this challenging global environment."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said after Sunday's telephone call: "Both Prime Ministers reaffirmed the substantive and broad-based cooperation shared by Singapore and Malaysia, and looked forward to working together for continued mutual benefit."