PM Lee hopes Biden will build constructive ties with China

Asia - and especially China - is an important part of the world for America, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday, expressing his hope that US President-elect Joe Biden will develop a framework for an overall constructive relationship with Beijing.

This means a relationship in which both powers remain in competition with issues to resolve, but ultimately do not want to collide and will work to develop areas of common interests while constraining the areas of disagreement, he said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, which is being held virtually.

Within this framework, topics such as trade, security, climate change, nuclear non-proliferation and the issue of North Korea can be dealt with, he added.

He also expressed the hope that the World Trade Organisation, under the Biden administration, will no longer be "deliberately pushed to one side" in the way it has been under the Trump administration.

Countries may quarrel over many things, but they should try to "insulate" trade because trade disputes hurt all parties involved, he said.

"The more countries avoid doing that, the more it will be credible when they say we believe in multilateral trade, and they believe in win-win development and cooperation with our neighbours."

PM Lee was speaking to Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait in a wide-ranging interview.

Asked if President Donald Trump has done "permanent damage" to the way the United States is viewed in the region, PM Lee said there will be some long-term impact on how America is viewed, as well as how it views itself. Although the shift in perspective did not start with Mr Trump, it has become more evident in the last four years, he added.

"When you talk about putting America first and making America great again, it is a more narrow definition of where America's interests lie than has hitherto been the way US administrations have seen things," PM Lee said.

Previous administrations took a broad interest in the region's stability and the well-being of the country's partners, he noted. It tended its alliances, fostering an orderly environment and subjecting itself to the same rules.

"It will take some time for America to come back to such a position, and for others to be convinced that it is taking such a position," PM Lee said. "It may never come back all the way, certainly in the short term and certainly in terms of its relationship with China."

On Mr Biden's pledge to convene a global summit of democracies in the first year of his presidency, PM Lee said most countries want to work with the US but few would be willing to join a coalition that excludes players like China. All countries should be involved in working out adjustments to the world order, he said. In the process, alliances will form and cooperation will take place, he added. "But to try and make a line-up, Cold War-style, I do not think that is on the cards."

But he also noted Mr Biden knows Chinese President Xi Jinping very well. "That personal engagement at the top is important," he said, when asked how Mr Biden might deal with China on issues like human rights.

Equally important is how each country sees the other and the intentions of the other, he added.

The Chinese, for their part, do not want a collision with America. But at the same time, PM Lee said, "I am not sure that they are prepared to give a lot of ground."

China is likely to hold the view that its growing affluence and power have resulted in a win-win situation for the world, he said. "Things have gotten better, yet many countries do feel that things do need to be adjusted. That adjustment will be very difficult to make."

On whether the US will rejoin the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, PM Lee replied that this is not likely to happen any time soon.

"The stars are not aligned," he said. "I still think that it makes sense for the US, but it has to make domestic political sense as well. That will take time and a different alignment of the economic situation as well as the political configuration in the US."

As for whether Mr Biden could reach out to Asia when he becomes president, PM Lee said that it is a possibility, but Asia will be just one of the Biden administration's many priorities.

He also said the domestic forces represented by Mr Trump persist, and will have to be dealt with.

"I hope that it will be a new direction for America, but do not forget that Mr Trump collected more votes than Barack Obama," he said, referencing the former US president.

PM Lee added of Mr Trump: "He has not disappeared, nor the pressures which he represented - they have not disappeared from America's body politic either."

At the same time, China has come to realise that having an America that is "at sixes and sevens" is not much to their advantage, the Prime Minister said.

"It is better to have somebody there who may not fully agree with you, but understands his interest in a broad way and whom you can deal with," he said. "With Biden, maybe they will decide that they want a new try. I hope so. It is not easy to do this."

