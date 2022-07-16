PM Lee, Ho Ching attend Brunei Sultan's 76th birthday celebrations

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Madam Ho Ching, attended the 76th birthday celebrations of Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah yesterday.

PM Lee and Madam Ho also attended an investiture ceremony that saw the Sultan confer state decorations on 23 individuals at the Istana Nurul Iman in Brunei's capital, Bandar Seri Begawan.

Posting on social media, PM Lee said he was honoured to attend the ceremony, and that it was good meeting the Sultan again.

PM Lee also met the Sultan's brothers, Prince Mohamed Bolkiah, Prince Sufri Bolkiah and Prince Jefri Bolkiah.

"Wishing His Majesty a very happy 76th birthday!" said PM Lee.

Celebrations began in the morning with a traditional grand parade in the heart of the Brunei capital.

This was followed by the investiture ceremony at which Sultan Bolkiah decreed that Brunei will power forward with recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and economic development.

The country's efforts to diversify its economy have begun to show results, with its non-oil and gas sector having grown at an average rate of 4 per cent a year over the past five years, the monarch said.

PM Lee and Madam Ho will receive royal honours from the Sultan today during an awards presentation ceremony at the Istana Nurul Iman.

PM Lee will receive The Most Esteemed Family Order, while Madam Ho will receive The Most Distinguished Order of Paduka Seri Laila Jasa - First Class, from the Sultan, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

PM Lee will also have an audience with the Sultan and meet various Brunei ministers during his three-day visit, which ends today, said the PMO.

PM Lee will also attend a royal banquet and visit the Singapore Armed Forces' training facilities in Temburong district.