PM Lee, ESM Goh express condolences after death of S’pore’s longest-serving Finance Minister

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong have offered their condolences to the family of Singapore’s longest-serving Finance Minister Richard Hu, who died on Friday aged 96.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, PM Lee said he was “deeply saddened” by the passing of “a close colleague and friend for many years” and paid tribute to Dr Hu, who was finance minister from 1985 to 2001.

PM Lee said: “We entered politics in the same year – 1984. From the beginning we worked closely together, in MTI and MOF, managing the Singapore economy and the nation’s finances. I will always warmly remember his wise counsel, strong sense of stewardship, and deep concern for Singaporeans.”

In 1984, Dr Hu was elected MP for Kreta Ayer while PM Lee was elected as MP for Teck Ghee. Dr Hu was made Trade and Industry Minister, while PM Lee was appointed as Minister of State for Trade and Industry as well as Defence.

PM Lee said Dr Hu left a lasting legacy in finance.

He added: “He joined the GIC Board when it was first formed in 1981 and was its first private sector member. When GIC’s real estate arm, GIC RE, was corporatised into a separate entity in 1986, he was concurrently appointed its Chairman. With him at the helm, the GIC real estate team made its first foray into the region, and has since grown into a global real estate institutional investor.”

In 1983, Dr Hu retired from global energy and petrochemical company Shell and joined the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as its managing director. Two years later, he became MAS chairman when he entered the Cabinet.

Under Dr Hu’s leadership, MAS established its credentials for stringent supervision and regulation of the financial sector, and sound monetary policy, said Mr Lee.

PM Lee said: “The 1980s and 1990s saw episodes of volatility in international financial markets. Throughout, MAS steadfastly maintained its exchange rate-centred monetary policy, emphasising the role of a stable Singapore dollar in preserving the purchasing power of Singaporean households, and saw off a few speculative attacks on the exchange rate. “(Dr Hu) also oversaw the overhaul of our securities regulatory framework, which facilitated the subsequent development of our capital markets and laid the foundation for Singapore to become a thriving global financial hub.”

As Singapore’s longest-serving Finance Minister, Dr Hu tabled in Parliament a record 16 budgets, overseeing a period of high growth and substantial budget surpluses, said PM Lee.

He added: “Under his prudent management, these surpluses steadily accumulated in our reserves, to become the unique resource that Singapore can now rely upon, both for routine budget spending, and in crises with the permission of the President.”

A key policy overseen by Dr Hu was the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) in 1994, added PM Lee.

PM Lee said the policy enabled Singapore to lower income and corporate taxes at a time when many other countries were doing the same, challenging the nation’s international competitiveness.

He also credited the policy for becoming a resilient source of revenue, which became increasingly important as the Government’s spending needs grew.