PM Lee congratulates NZ counterpart on polls win

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Ms Jacinda Ardern on winning a second term as New Zealand's premier, which he said "reflects the continued trust and confidence" her people have in her leadership.

In a letter he wrote to his Kiwi counterpart yesterday, Mr Lee noted the close ties between the two countries which led to them upgrading their relations to an Enhanced Partnership (EP) during Ms Ardern's official visit to Singapore in May last year.

"The EP has taken on greater significance amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with concrete cooperation in areas such as supply chain connectivity, vaccine multilateralism and the digital economy," Mr Lee wrote.

He said he looked forward to working with Ms Ardern "to advance our mutual interests, both bilaterally and at international fora", and pledged Singapore's support during her chairmanship of Apec next year. "I wish you continued success in your new term and look forward to meeting you again when circumstances permit," wrote Mr Lee.