PM Lee congratulates Imran Khan for becoming Pakistan PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written a congratulatory letter to Mr Imran Khan after the latter was sworn in as Pakistan's Prime Minister on Saturday (Aug 18), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The text of the letter is as follows:

18 August 2018

Dear Prime Minister,

Congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Singapore and Pakistan enjoy friendly bilateral relations underpinned by people-to-people and historical ties. Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognise Singapore soon after our independence in 1965. We commemorated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2016, and I look forward to further strengthening our bilateral cooperation under your leadership.

I wish you good health and success in your new appointment.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

His Excellency Imran Khan

Prime Minister

Islamic Republic of Pakistan