PM Lee congratulates Archbishop Goh on upcoming appointment as cardinal

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Catholic Archbishop William Goh on his appointment as cardinal in August.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 1), PM Lee noted that Archbishop Goh will be the first Singaporean cardinal, a rank second only to the Pope in the Catholic Church hierarchy.

"This is especially significant to our Catholic community, who marked their bicentennial just last year," Mr Lee wrote.

"Since taking office in 2013, Archbishop Goh has guided Catholics here and actively worked with fellow religious leaders to promote religious harmony, and support the progress of our country.

"I am confident that he will continue to bring his wisdom and humility to his new responsibilities. I wish him every success in his new appointment, and look forward to him making a greater contribution to the church and to the broader community, in Singapore and beyond."