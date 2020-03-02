PM Lee confident bilateral ties will grow under Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is confident that Singapore's relationship with Malaysia will grow under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who was sworn in yesterday as Malaysia's eighth Prime Minister.

PM Lee congratulated Mr Muhyiddin, who is president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, over the phone and invited him to visit Singapore soon.

"I am confident that Singapore's longstanding and multifaceted relationship with Malaysia will grow under Tan Sri Muhyiddin's leadership, and benefit both our peoples," said PM Lee in a Facebook post yesterday afternoon.

"I invited Tan Sri Muhyiddin to visit Singapore soon, and look forward to meeting him again. We will have much to discuss, especially in this challenging global environment."

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said after yesterday's telephone call: "Both Prime Ministers reaffirmed the substantive and broad-based cooperation shared by Singapore and Malaysia, and looked forward to working together for continued mutual benefit."

Toh Wen Li