PM Lee cautiously optimistic about S'pore economy despite virus threat

While the wave of Omicron infections around the world has sowed uncertainty, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he is cautiously optimistic about Singapore's economic recovery in the year ahead.

With the economy projected to grow 3 per cent to 5 per cent, overall, this year, "we should be all right", he said yesterday.

PM Lee acknowledged that some sectors are still facing difficulties - especially food and beverage, tourism and entertainment.

But he added in Mandarin that the momentum of Singapore's growth has been quite strong, with manufacturing, financial services and other sectors doing well. "I hope this year will be better than the last... We cannot let our guard down but we don't need to be too pessimistic."

Speaking to the media during a visit to Jurong Point shopping mall on the eve of Chinese New Year, he summed up the global economic situation while sharing the reasons for his quiet optimism.

The American economy is strong and growing well, he said.

Europe, too, is growing as well, although the continent is more guarded about the new coronavirus variant, he added.

An unknown is what will happen in China, which is still pursuing a zero-Covid-19 policy.

"I can understand the reasons but... it takes a great effort for them to sustain this and it may have an impact on their economy beyond what is expected, in which case, it could affect us too. So we have to watch that," PM Lee said.

Meanwhile, in South-east Asia, Singapore's neighbours are "doing okay", he added.

"We are progressively opening up our borders and hoping to resume business as well as people travel including, I hope, tourism travel. So I am overall cautiously optimistic for this year."

PM Lee said that while the Omicron wave has seen infections go up quickly in the developed world, it also looks like the numbers are coming down quite fast.

"Hopefully that means the economy can continue going without being disrupted too much."

While businesses also seemed sanguine about better days ahead, some of their optimism has receded, according to a survey from the Economic Development Board released yesterday.

A net weighted balance of 8 per cent of manufacturers expect better business conditions in the first six months of this year than in the fourth quarter of last year. This is down from the 16 per cent in the previous poll in October.

Similarly, a net weighted balance of 14 per cent of firms in the services sector see better conditions ahead. This is less than the 19 per cent in the previous survey when the six-month outlook coincided with the year-end festive period.

Economists cited concerns over the Omicron variant and supply-chain bottlenecks as possible reasons for the dip in optimism.

PM Lee, who was at Jurong Point to thank food delivery riders, cabbies and mall workers for providing essential services during the Chinese New Year period, noted that the income of taxi and private-hire drivers has been significantly impacted by Covid-19.

But they have been coping with the disruption with the help of government support schemes and hope for a better year, he said.

Visiting workers during the festive season is an annual tradition for the labour movement, and is usually done on the first day of Chinese New Year.

This year, the visit was held on the eve so that PM Lee could speak to food delivery riders while most eateries were still open.

Gift bags containing red packets, mandarin oranges, hand towels, vacuum flasks and face masks were given to these workers.

During his National Day Rally speech last year, PM Lee announced that an advisory committee would be set up to explore ways to better protect platform workers, who make up about 3 per cent of Singapore's resident workforce, or 79,000 people.

The committee is looking into concerns over workplace injury insurance, housing and retirement support, legal rights as well as union representation.

The committee seeks to complete its work by the second half of this year and present its recommendations to the authorities.