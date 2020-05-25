PM Lee calls leaders to extend greetings

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has extended greetings to leaders of Singapore's neighbouring countries for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, his office said yesterday.

He made telephone calls to Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

PM Lee reaffirmed his friendship with the leaders and his strong support for the close cooperation between the states and peoples, said the statement.

He said he looked forward to working with them to secure the health and well-being of populations during the Covid-19 pandemic, and resuming and expanding Singapore's wider areas of cooperation as the Covid-19 outbreak is brought under control, the Prime Minister's Office added.