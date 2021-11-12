Apec

PM Lee calls for global digital standards

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) bloc to lead the move to forge global digital standards to close the gap between digital haves and have-nots. In a speech at the Apec CEO Summit, he said a global digital architecture should focus on improving people's daily lives; set norms fit for today's digital challenges; and identify a common set of development goals as a basis for global cooperation.

