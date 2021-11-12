Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) bloc to lead the move to forge global digital standards to close the gap between digital haves and have-nots. In a speech at the Apec CEO Summit, he said a global digital architecture should focus on improving people's daily lives; set norms fit for today's digital challenges; and identify a common set of development goals as a basis for global cooperation.
Apec
PM Lee calls for global digital standards
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 12, 2021, with the headline 'PM Lee calls for global digital standards'.
