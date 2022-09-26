PM Lee attending funeral on Tuesday

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday that PM Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be Acting Prime Minister from Sept 26 to 27, while PM Lee is away.

Mr Abe, 67, was assassinated during a rally speech in Nara prefecture in western Japan on July 8.

He was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, having held office from 2006 to 2007, and 2012 to 2020.

United States Vice-President Kamala Harris, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among those who have confirmed their attendance at the funeral.

