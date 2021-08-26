PM Lee, Muhyiddin discuss close relations, strong cooperation between S'pore, Malaysia in call

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke with former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin over the phone on Thursday (Aug 26) and spoke of the close ties between both neighbours.

Mr Lee's press secretary Chang Li Lin confirmed the call in response to media queries, after Tan Sri Muhyiddin wrote about it in an Instagram post earlier in the day.

Ms Chang added: "During the telephone conversation, PM Lee and former PM Muhyiddin spoke of the close relations and strong cooperation between both countries. PM Lee also wished former PM Muhyiddin all the best for the future."

Mr Lee, on Sunday (Aug 22), called Mr Muhyiddin's successor Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to congratulate him on being sworn in as Malaysia's ninth prime minister, and to reaffirm the longstanding, deep and broad-ranging ties between Singapore and Malaysia.

In his Instagram post on Thursday, Mr Muhyiddin said Mr Lee had expressed appreciation and thanks for the good relationship and cooperation they had forged as counterparts for over a year.

Mr Lee had also hoped that Mr Muhyiddin could continue to play a role in bilateral relations between the two countries, the former PM added.

Mr Muhyiddin wrote: "Personally, I really appreciate the value of friendship shown by Mr Lee, not only lately, but when we got to know each other a long time ago.

"I still remember our face-to-face and historic meeting in the middle of the Causeway in July last year, as soon as I took over as Prime Minister, while he himself had just taken the oath of office to continue as Prime Minister."

The leaders had met on the Causeway for a ceremony to mark the resumption of work on the cross-border Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link between Woodlands and Johor Baru, which is expected to begin operations in end-2026.

Added Mr Muhyiddin: "I have confidence that good Malaysia-Singapore relations will be further enhanced under the leadership of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister."

Mr Muhyiddin and his Cabinet had resigned from their posts on Aug 16 after he lost his parliamentary majority. He remained as a caretaker prime minister until Mr Ismail was appointed last Friday and was sworn in the next day.