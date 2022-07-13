PM Lee among those in Singapore paying last respects to Mr Abe

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as scores of Singaporeans and Japanese nationals, paid their respects to the late Mr Shinzo Abe yesterday, following the assassination of the former Japanese prime minister last Friday.

Mr Abe, 67, was killed by a lone gunman in the Nara prefecture while he was delivering a campaign speech for Japan's parliamentary elections.

Mr Lee visited the residence of Japan's Ambassador to Singapore Jun Yamazaki yesterday morning, where he signed the condolence book. He was accompanied by his wife, Madam Ho Ching.

Mr Lee said in a Facebook post last week that Mr Abe was "a good friend of Singapore", that the shooting was "a deeply shocking and distressing incident" and offered his condolences to Mrs Abe, his loved ones and the Japanese people.

In a Facebook post yesterday evening, the Embassy of Japan in Singapore thanked Mr and Mrs Lee for their visit. "We sincerely appreciate the genuine friendship that exists between Japan and Singapore. We hope to further deepen our bilateral ties by drawing on Prime Minister Abe's legacy," the post read.

Separately, a steady stream of people shuffled into the Japan Creative Centre (JCC), where the Embassy of Japan in Singapore had opened a condolence book for the general public, from 10am to 5pm yesterday. Around 400 people visited to sign and write messages in the book, according to the staff and ushers at the JCC.

Mr Toshinari Miyamoto, who manages a manufacturing company, was one of them. The 59-year-old attended the same university as Mr Abe, Seikei University, and was several years his junior. He met Mr Abe in 2007, during an alumni gathering.

"He was an energetic and good man. He did many good things for our economy, including the 'three arrows of Abenomics'," said Mr Miyamoto, referring to the late leader's economic policy.

Mr Kyosuke Kuroda, 44, arrived at the JCC with his wife and child.

The financial manager said: "I was from Fukushima, and back then, with the nuclear disaster, the economy was bad, but I managed to make it here. Mr Abe helped a lot of Japanese people like me to succeed. My family back home are also grateful for his contribution."

Among the Singaporean visitors was Ms Connie Low, a 50-year-old florist who travels to Japan often.

"I really love going to Japan, and he helped to keep it such a beautiful, safe place to visit," she said.

Venerable Shi Fa Rong, a Buddhist monk also turned up. The 65-year-old said: "I want to say my final goodbyes. I just want to pray that he rests in peace."

The JCC will also be open today from 10am to 5pm for members of the public to sign the condolence book. Deon Loke