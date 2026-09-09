PM Lawrence Wong pays tribute to late ex-HK leader Tung Chee Hwa, ‘an old friend of Singapore’

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SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sept 9 offered his condolences to the people of Hong Kong and to the family of Tung Chee Hwa, the city’s first chief executive.

The Prime Minister described Tung, who died on Sept 8 aged 89, as “an old friend of Singapore”.

He said in a Facebook post on Sept 9: “Under his leadership, cooperation between Singapore and Hong Kong deepened, helping to lay the foundations for the close ties we enjoy today.”

PM Wong said he had met Tung during a 2019 visit to Hong Kong, and described him as “a leader who thought deeply about the challenges facing our cities and our region, and believed strongly in the importance of cooperation”.

Tung was Hong Kong’s first local leader after the city’s handover from British colonial rule to China in 1997, and he governed the city until he resigned in 2005, citing health problems.

Tung was Beijing’s choice to lead Hong Kong, but his administration faced a number of challenges – including the Asian financial crisis, widespread protests and the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak.

PM Wong referenced the hurdles Tung faced during his tenure, saying in his post: “Mr Tung led Hong Kong through a defining chapter in its history. He steered the city through major challenges... with resilience and a deep sense of responsibility for Hong Kong and its people.”

Former prime minister Goh Chok Tong also paid tribute to Tung in a Facebook post on Sept 9.

He said: “Our friendship goes back to the early 1970s when were both in shipping. Our friendship endured as we found ourselves leading Singapore and Hong Kong, respectively, at around the same time.”

The former PM added that he would remember Tung “as a helpful, sincere, trustworthy friend” whose company he enjoyed during their friendship of more than 50 years.

Tung died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, official Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK reported early on Sept 9.