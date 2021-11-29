PM Ismail to witness launch of land VTL during S'pore visit today

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be making his first official visit to Singapore as premier today, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) yesterday.

As part of his visit, Datuk Seri Ismail, together with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, will witness the launch of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) across the Causeway between Singapore and Malaysia.

The much-anticipated land VTL will allow up to 1,440 citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders quarantine-free entry into each country on designated buses daily, starting from today.

Mr Ismail - who took office in August - will also call on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana, and have a meeting with PM Lee.

PM Lee will host an official lunch for Mr Ismail. The Malaysian leader will also have a new orchid hybrid named in his honour during a ceremony at the Istana.

Mr Ismail will be accompanied by other Malaysian leaders on his visit, said MFA. These include Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali; Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah; Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong; Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad; and senior officials.

The last official visit by a sitting Malaysian prime minister was in November 2018, when then PM Mahathir Mohamad was in Singapore to attend the 33rd Asean Summit.

In a statement last Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of Singapore said Singapore and Malaysia have a longstanding, broad and multifaceted relationship.

Bilateral trade, investment and tourism ties are robust, and people from both sides share a close affiliation with each other, even as Covid-19 has disrupted the people-to-people connection and separated families in the two countries for many months, the PMO added.

The two prime ministers had spoken on the phone on Nov 8, before they announced the launch of VTL flights between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, which are also set to resume today.

Before the pandemic, the KL-Singapore route was the world's busiest international air route, with around 40 flights and an average of 7,000 arrivals each day at Changi Airport.