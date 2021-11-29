PM Ismail on official visit to Singapore

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will witness the launch of the Malaysia-Singapore land Vaccinated Travel Lane today with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a day-long official visit to Singapore.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the cross-border travel scheme is a significant step towards the restoration of bilateral and regional connectivity.

There will be a welcome ceremony today at the Istana for Datuk Seri Ismail, who will call on President Halimah Yacob and hold a meeting with PM Lee.

Mr Ismail will also have a new orchid hybrid named in his honour.