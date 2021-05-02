PM: Covid-19 shows strong labour movement is vital

The Covid-19 pandemic underscores how vital a strong labour movement is, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday, as he thanked the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) for tirelessly protecting workers here.

"This last year, NTUC's dedication to its mission has truly come to the fore," he said at the May Day Rally marking the NTUC's 60th year.

"As Singapore presses forward in an uncertain world, we must keep our labour movement strong, and strengthen its bonds with a pro-labour PAP government," he said, referring to the People's Action Party.

Addressing unionists at Downtown East, PM Lee noted that the labour movement had "protected workers in every way".

Amid the downturn, the NTUC ensured retrenchments were done fairly when job cuts became inevitable, helped workers tap government schemes, and encouraged workers to accept immediate sacrifices to save jobs in the long run, he said.

Acknowledging the difficulties the unionists faced, PM Lee said: "They felt a sense of mission, cushioning the blow for the affected workers, helping them get back on their feet, helping them find and settle into new jobs."

The efforts reaped rewards, with local employment not suffering greatly and even rising a little, even though the downturn has been worse than any previous one Singapore has had to weather.

In fact, said PM Lee, the Government, unions and employers - the tripartite partners - have weathered many crises together.

He recounted how, in 1985, when Singapore faced its first major recession, ministers and union leaders had to help workers see that business costs had gone out of line and persuade them to accept drastic measures like cutting Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions by 15 per cent.

PM Lee, who was then Minister for Trade and Industry, said that ultimately, the workers supported the tough measures because that generation of union leaders, led by then NTUC chief Ong Teng Cheong, had earned their trust.

"That unforgettable experience for those of us who went through it reinforced the bonds between the Government and the unions, as well as with employers. It was a powerful demonstration of tripartism at work," said PM Lee.

Subsequent generations of government, union and business leaders have sustained the bonds, he said, with the Government restoring CPF rates when economic conditions allowed, employers turning to retrenchments in downturns as a last resort, and union leaders cooperating to find solutions.

PM Lee traced this tripartite model back to the NTUC's Modernisation Seminar in 1969, when the labour movement, faced with a decline in membership, looked to redefine its role.

After Singapore achieved self-government in 1959, the fight between non-communists and pro-communists heated up, and the unions became a battleground.

The pro-communist group within the PAP eventually broke away in 1961 to form Barisan Sosialis, splitting the trade union movement, with 82 unions supporting the new party. The 12 unions that stood with the PAP got together and formed the NTUC.

In 1967, widespread industrial strife deterred foreign investments. The Government restored employers' right to hire and fire, and curtailed the unions' power. It was an uphill task for the Government and NTUC to persuade workers that their basic rights would be protected, and the perception grew that the unions were no longer effective.

Against this backdrop, former president Devan Nair, who chaired the Modernisation Seminar, argued that workers were ultimately interested in salaries and bonuses, and not in strikes or a communist state, said PM Lee.

The NTUC launched social enterprises such as Income and FairPrice to cater to workers' needs. Employers played their part, treating unions as partners and not adversaries. These efforts ushered in a new era of industrial relations based on collaboration rather than confrontation, PM Lee said, and since then, a strong labour movement has been an essential partner in Singapore's progress.

He said ministers and NTUC leaders work closely together, and added that he sought NTUC chief Ng Chee Meng's views before the recent Cabinet changes.

Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon, who was NTUC deputy secretary-general, will return to the Government full-time to join the Ministry of Manpower, where PM Lee wanted an office-holder familiar with NTUC. Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will join the labour movement and retain his transport portfolio.

PM Lee also paid tribute to two old-time stalwarts who died this year: Mr Mahmud Awang, who chaired the NTUC's first pro-tem committee, and Mr Nachiappan Sinniah, a Union of Power and Gas Employees founding member.

Noting that union memberships in Singapore have grown steadily, unlike in other developed countries, PM Lee pledged that the PAP will stand by the NTUC and workers, as it always has.

"Now, we're in Covid-19, going through the crisis not of a decade, but of a generation. But if we look back at our record of how we have overcome past crises, Covid-19 doesn't look quite so daunting."