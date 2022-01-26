Playing music part of self-directed learning at Pasir Ris Secondary

When music student Nuri Faiqah Mohamed Faizal, 15, had to play a National Day song for a project at Pasir Ris Secondary School, she and her friends headed to the wellness corner in the school library to practise on the kalimba, a type of African thumb piano.

With her Chromebook personal learning device, she searched for sheet music, then recorded her performance and mixed it using software on her computer.

The wellness corner, aside from being somewhere students can play musical instruments, is also a place students can visit to listen to music on iPads that come with a premium subscription to music streaming platform Spotify. Some students also watch music tutorials on YouTube.

This is part of the school's efforts in cultivating self-directed learning for music, as part of its technology initiatives under the National Digital Literacy Programme (NDLP).

The NDLP was launched for all secondary schools by the Ministry of Education in March 2020 to help students strengthen their digital literacy.

Yesterday, President Halimah Yacob visited Pasir Ris Secondary and was given a tour of different stations in the library as teachers and students shared more information with her on the school's NDLP initiatives and cyber-wellness programmes.

Speaking to the media, Madam Halimah acknowledged the efforts of Pasir Ris Secondary in helping its students to develop by largely leveraging digital platforms and in other ways such as peer support.

She said: "I'm happy with the existence of good policies to support students in their digital literacy journey, and implemented by really very passionate, dedicated principals and teachers. We see that it makes a difference to the education of our young people."

Under one of its NDLP initiatives, the school also implemented fortnightly home-based learning where students attend lessons in the early part of the day and are given a one-hour slot in the afternoon to pursue other areas of interest, such as learning languages or musical instruments.

The students search for their own resources online on websites like YouTube or Google, then fill in a reflection log that allows teachers to monitor their progress.

While the wellness corner encourages self-directed learning, Secondary 4 student Teng Jiamin, 15, said that it is also a good place to chill out.

"It provides me with a space where I can just unwind and it's quite accessible," she added.