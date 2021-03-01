HOME IN FOCUS

Playing it super safe

The Singapore Tennis Open started behind closed doors last week, with fans allowed only at the semi-final and final stages

A small crew of officials cleaned the court and sanitised the players’ seats before and after each match at the Singapore Tennis Open.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Cleaning crew sanitised common areas at the tournament venue hourly..ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
The umpire’s chair was sanitised and the microphone shield replaced before and after every match. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
All ball kids had to wear a face shield, mask and gloves for handling the tennis balls. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
The duties of officials, who donned full personal protective equipment, included opening new cans of tournament balls before the start of a match.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Test cassettes showing negative results from the antigen rapid tests. About 400 tests were conducted each day at the tournament’s testing centre.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
A movement chart of the players, updated by virtual liaison officers. Fifty-three officers took care of 40 player and official bubbles, represented by coloured magnets on the whiteboard.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Mr Chua Beng Chuan stringing players’ rackets in his own cubicle, dressed in full personal protective equipment. During the tournament, he typically started work at the Singapore Sports Hub’s OCBC Arena from 7am and ended around midnight, averaging 20 to 30 rackets a day. The 55-year-old, who has been stringing rackets for 31 years, said it was the first time he had done the job while donning safety gear.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
All local tournament staff took daily antigen rapid tests and were allowed into the venue only after receiving a negative result. The swabs were taken from the lower part of the nose and the results were ready in about 20 to 30 minutes. All overseas players, staff and officials had to take daily polymerase chain reaction tests.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Published: 
1 hour ago

Tournament officials in protective gowns, face shields and gloves, ball kids donning gloves and a handful of working crew all masked.

As American tennis great John McEnroe might put it: "You cannot be serious."

But it is all true, with local officials having to serve up an entirely different experience to get men's professional tennis back on court in the age of Covid-19.

It was the latest step to kick-start international sports here amid tough safety protocols.

These were on full centre-court display last week during the Singapore Tennis Open, an ATP 250 event, which attracted a field of 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams to the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Arena.

While 250 fans were allowed each day for the weekend's semi-finals and finals, the tournament started last Monday behind closed doors.

Spectators had to take an antigen rapid test and wait 20 to 30 minutes for the result. If they received the green light, they could go in but only after a temperature check and doing SafeEntry check-in using TraceTogether.

Spectators had to wear masks at all times and were not allowed to change seats or mingle between different groups while common areas were sanitised hourly.

All players, staff and officials from overseas took daily Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction tests throughout the week-long event.

The players were isolated in individual team "bubbles" and could not have close and prolonged interactions with other players. They removed their masks only during matches or practice sessions.

Security personnel were dressed in full personal protective equipment (PPE), line judges were replaced by cameras and press conferences were held virtually.

Even racket stringer Chua Beng Chuan, 55, was decked out in safety gear. "I've been stringing rackets for 31 years and it's the first time I've done it while donning full PPE."

Yannick Hanfmann of Germany serving during a men’s doubles first round match as an electronic line-calling camera worked in the background. Line judges were replaced by the Hawk-Eye system that utilised 18 cameras placed around the court, compared with 10 that were needed when line judges made the call. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 01, 2021, with the headline 'Playing it super safe'. Subscribe
