Platform for petitions to Govt taken down, was for internal testing: GovTech

A platform being tested to let citizens put up petitions to the Government has been taken down after the team behind it decided not to pursue the idea.

GovTech's communications and marketing group director Chong Wan Yieng said in a letter to The Straits Times Forum that the PetitionsSG website was a prototype that had never been live, and was built for internal user testing during this year's run of its annual hackathon.

"The Government actively seeks out views and concerns of citizens through various channels but we do not make decisions on the basis of petitions. The team has decided to no longer pursue the idea," she said. The website has not accepted any live petitions or signatures, she added.

PetitionsSG was created as part of the Open Government Products' annual Hack for Public Good 2022 initiative. The website had been up since January, and had said petitions that garner 10,000 supporters within 180 days would be submitted to the relevant ministries for review.

The platform's developer, Open Government Products, is an experimental development team within GovTech, which works on technology for the public sector. ST understands that several petitions had been tested on the site earlier in the year.

Senior software engineer Alwyn Tan at Open Government Products earlier told ST that PetitionsSG was created with the goal of empowering citizens to push for change and to connect the most important sentiments from the ground to ministries. He was part of a team of five who worked on the project.

He had said PetitionsSG "has yet to go into production and as a prototype, the team is still exploring how best to move forward with the product, given the team's bandwidth and the other products they are working on".

The team said on the hackathon's website that the platform was created due to "an increasing feeling of disconnection between people and government", based on about 50 user interviews.

This included being afraid of speaking out due to potential repercussions, no assurance of reply from the Government, conversations being top down and members of the public feeling unheard.

Officials in charge of engagement also had concerns about legitimacy and authenticity on many online platforms that Singaporeans were using to make comments.

SEE FORUM