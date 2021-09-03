Dorms

Plans to ease workers' movement curbs

  • Published
    36 min ago

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is finalising plans to loosen movement curbs on foreign workers who have been cooped up in dormitories for more than a year, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.

The dormitories will also undergo a major revamp to improve the living conditions of workers, he said in an interview to set out his priorities and mark his first 100 days helming the ministry.

Dr Tan also disclosed that a new Jobs Taskforce has been set up to help locals who want to work in 10 key sectors as Singapore restructures its economy.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 03, 2021, with the headline 'Plans to ease workers' movement curbs'. Subscribe
Topics: 