Plans to better support families when divorce hits

Judges may get more power in divorce proceedings so as to reduce acrimony and impact on children, if recommendations by a committee looking at the family justice system are adopted.

The Committee to Review and Enhance Reforms in the Family Justice System said judges should be able to reject unnecessary applications more easily, or conduct hearings based on filed papers without the attendance of families or counsel.

It also suggested more upstream support for couples considering divorce and proposed a consolidated online platform with relevant divorce-related information such as housing or financial matters.

Members of the public can give their feedback on the recommendations online at go.gov.sg/rerf from today to Nov 1.