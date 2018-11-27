Plans afoot to better protect victims of harassment

Harassment victims may soon find it easier to apply for protection orders, a move that could benefit unmarried individuals in intimate relationships to stop their partners from abusing or harassing them.

Proposed changes to the Protection from Harassment Act could also include making some breaches of orders an arrestable offence. This means harassers could be dealt with more quickly.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam revealed these moves at an event yesterday by women's rights group Association of Women for Action and Research to launch a campaign to end sexual violence, Aim For Zero.

Started in line with the global #MeToo movement, the two-year campaign will study the prevalence of workplace harassment and sexual violence, and also guide parents to teach their children about consent and sex education.

