Planning your first holiday since Covid-19 hit: Where to go and what to pack

Good evening! With travel restrictions easing, most Singaporeans are planning their first overseas vacation in more than two years. From where you can go to what you should pack, we have you covered.
Maskless in the Maldives: Seeking sun, sea and solitude in the pandemic
The country’s “one island, one resort” policy makes it an ideal destination for pandemic travellers.
Exploring Australia: Up in the Blue Mountains, oyster feast and good times everywhere
Discover what's new and novel in Australia, which opened its borders to vaccinated visitors on Feb 21.
Half-priced Bali villas, attraction discounts and other good deals as travel returns
6 S'pore celebs plan first overseas holiday since Covid-19 hit
Being able to go away after a 2 1/2-year battle against the pandemic feels like a victory, said one.
Catch flights, not Covid-19: What should be in your bag for your trip
5 new restaurants to check out overseas
These restaurants in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Paris, New York and Hong Kong opened during the pandemic.
Ticket to read: Explore these 9 books about travel
Still can't decide on a destination? Here are some books that will get you thinking about your next trip out of the country.