Planning your first holiday since Covid-19 hit: Where to go and what to pack

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good evening! With travel restrictions easing, most Singaporeans are planning their first overseas vacation in more than two years. From where you can go to what you should pack, we have you covered.

Maskless in the Maldives: Seeking sun, sea and solitude in the pandemic

The country’s “one island, one resort” policy makes it an ideal destination for pandemic travellers.

Exploring Australia: Up in the Blue Mountains, oyster feast and good times everywhere

ST Travel Editor Lee Siew Hua travels to Sydney, the Blue Mountains, and the Central Coast to see what the south-east of Australia has to offer.

Discover what's new and novel in Australia, which opened its borders to vaccinated visitors on Feb 21.

Half-priced Bali villas, attraction discounts and other good deals as travel returns

If you are ready to book your next vacation, check out these tips and bag discounts.

6 S'pore celebs plan first overseas holiday since Covid-19 hit

Being able to go away after a 2 1/2-year battle against the pandemic feels like a victory, said one.

Catch flights, not Covid-19: What should be in your bag for your trip

The Covid-19 edition on how to pack smart and stay safe through your holiday.

5 new restaurants to check out overseas

These restaurants in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Paris, New York and Hong Kong opened during the pandemic. 

Ticket to read: Explore these 9 books about travel

Still can't decide on a destination? Here are some books that will get you thinking about your next trip out of the country.

15 things to do before going on vacation

And finally, we bring back time-tested tips on how you could prepare for your trip.

