Planning for the future

WHAT IS THE REPORT FOR?

The report by the Energy 2050 Committee was commissioned by industry regulator Energy Market Authority (EMA) in end-2020 to plan for the long-term future of Singapore's energy sector.

Strategies, recommendations and signposts from the report will guide the authorities in planning Singapore's energy strategy to achieve a low-carbon or net-zero future.

A spokesman for EMA said it will further study the recommendations in the committee's report and announce new developments when ready.

Companies and research groups can also use the report as a guide for areas that Singapore will develop its power system in and to align themselves with this effort.

WHO WAS PART OF THE COMMITTEE?

The nine-member committee is made up of members from three areas of expertise: technology and technology management, business and sustainable economy, and policymaking.

It is chaired by Mr Choi Shing Kwok, director and chief executive of research centre ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute.

They include Mr Frank Phuan, co-founder of renewable energy firm Sunseap Group; Professor Chua Kee Chaing, president of the Singapore Institute of Technology; and Mr Hugh Lim, executive director at the Ministry of National Development's Centre for Liveable Cities.

The committee consulted various experts, policymakers and stakeholders to better understand the trends that will have implications on power demand, supply, and grid systems of the future.

Ang Qing