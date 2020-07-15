Plan for limited S'pore-Malaysia travel from Aug 10

Singapore and Malaysia are working towards implementing green lane and periodic commuting arrangements on Aug 10, the two countries' foreign ministers announced yesterday.

The Reciprocal Green Lane is meant for essential business and official purposes, while the commuting arrangement allows long-term work pass holders to enter either country for work and go home for a short period after three months.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin discussed the gradual and phased resumption of cross-border travel last month.

