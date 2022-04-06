Plan for free tourist 'experiences' here to drive spending

Short-term visitors to Singapore may soon be eligible to redeem a free "experience" when they arrive on holiday.

As part of an incentive programme being developed by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), those who confirm a trip to Singapore will be able to select a free experience from a curated list, The Straits Times has learnt.

There is no timeline yet for when the programme will be rolled out.

More details will be shared at STB's Tourism Industry Conference today, said Mr Oliver Chong, executive director of the international group HQ and Oceania at STB, in response to ST's queries.

The statutory board issued a tender on March 17 for a booking platform to manage the back-end operations for the programme. This includes managing bookings and issuing tickets, and customer support.

In tender documents seen by ST, STB said the free experiences will serve as a token of appreciation for travellers who have chosen Singapore as their holiday destination, while also encouraging greater exploration of the country.

The goal is to enhance the travel experience here, encourage renewed perspectives on Singapore as a destination, and drive incremental expenditure.

Separate incentives to further boost visitor spending may also be offered to travellers in later phases of the scheme, STB added.

It did not specify what the free experiences would entail or what future incentives might be offered.

According to the tender, travellers can redeem their free experiences through the VisitSingapore website or app, and they will need to sign up for an account to do so.

STB will verify a traveller's eligibility for the scheme and help to raise awareness of the programme.

There are also plans to translate the content into seven languages - Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, Korean, German, Thai, Japanese and Vietnamese - an indication of the markets STB is targeting.

China and Indonesia have been Singapore's top visitor source markets for years, while visitors from South Korea, Japan, Germany, Thailand and Vietnam contributed $3.4 billion in tourism receipts in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

International visitor arrivals and tourist spending have plummeted since then. Last year, 330,000 international visitors arrived here, spending $1.9 billion. In 2019, 19.1 million travellers visited Singapore, spending $27.7 billion.

With the resumption of quarantine-free travel for vaccinated people, there are now green shoots.

There were 67,760 international visitor arrivals in February, more than thrice the 18,140 arrivals during the same month last year.

Industry watchers were mixed on the potential impact of STB's new tourist incentive programme.

Mr Christopher Khoo, managing director of tourism consultancy MasterConsult Services, said the scheme could at least bring some buzz back.

If the execution is seamless, he believes it could bring Singapore to the top of many tourists' minds.

"The free experience itself must be attractive and perceived to be of great value," he said.

Mr Benjamin Cassim, a senior lecturer for Temasek Polytechnic's diploma in hospitality and tourism management course, said it may tip the scales for undecided visitors, but it will not be the main factor in their decision-making.