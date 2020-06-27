Places of worship welcome larger groups as religious services resume

Religious services resumed smoothly yesterday as mosques, temples and other religious organisations opened their doors to larger groups of worshippers for the first time in at least two months.

Muslims returned for Friday congregational prayers, three months after these had been suspended to curb the spread of Covid-19.

For now, each prayer session is limited to 50 people, and congregants have to reserve slots through an online prayer booking system developed by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore.

At Al-Istighfar Mosque in Pasir Ris and Darul Ghufran Mosque in Tampines, a few people tried to attend Friday prayers without making prior bookings, but they were turned away politely, said the mosques' respective executive chairmen, Mr Azman Ariffin and Mr Muhammad Faizal.

The afternoon sessions at both mosques proceeded without any hiccups.

"We feel blessed because we are now allowed to have Friday prayers. No doubt the numbers (for each session) are small, but at least we are allowed to do it and it is a small step forward," said Mr Azman.

Mosques had been closed since mid-March, and opened for individual private worship during phase one at the beginning of this month, like other places of worship.

Since June 19, when phase two of Singapore's reopening began, places of worship have been allowed to gradually resume other religious activities. Religious organisations have to submit safe management plans before starting phase two activities.

To date, over 350 religious organisations have submitted plans, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth told The Straits Times. "Religious organisations are resuming religious activities at their own pace, depending on their readiness to implement the safe management practices," said a ministry spokesman.

Catholic churches, for instance, will progressively open from next month, and each church will inform congregants when its mass services will resume.

One of the main Hindu temples here, Sri Mariamman Temple, has had an average of 50 devotees at any one time, said Mr S. Kathirasan, the temple's secretary.

Worshippers were overjoyed to be able to return to their places of worship.

Every Friday for the past two months, a devotee, who gave his name only as Mr Ayyavo, would stand outside the main gate of Sri Mariamman Temple to briefly pray and give respects.

"I am happy and satisfied that I can finally enter the temple," said the 73-year-old technical officer.

At Al-Istighfar Mosque, Mr Amsyar Hanif, a 27-year-old nurse, said: "It feels good to be back in a congregation, and I feel a bit emotional. Praying at home is different from praying together in a mosque, because here, you feel a sense of community and belonging."