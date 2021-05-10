Places of worship adjust to stricter restrictions

After tighter Covid-19 restrictions were announced last week, Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery called up worshippers who had booked one-hour slots, asking them to postpone or cancel their visits.

As with other places of worship, the maximum capacity at the monastery in Bright Hill Road had been reduced to 100 people from Saturday to May 30, down from 250.

Visitors have to also keep to groups of no more than five, down from eight, amid tighter measures imposed to tackle the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the community.

A spokesman for the monastery told The Straits Times that it was communicating to devotees and the public through its website, social media platforms and electronic newsletter, adding that walk-ins are "strictly not allowed".

Yesterday, the monastery - the largest Buddhist temple in Singapore - deployed staff to ensure that only visitors with prior bookings were allowed in.

The Straits Times saw staff taking the temperature of visitors and observing that SafeEntry protocols were adhered to.

Sales manager Susan Tan, 49, who was at the monastery with her brother to pay respects to their late mother, said they booked their slot about two weeks ago.

"We picked 9am because it is not as crowded. We are already used to practising safe distancing so we are not too worried about the latest measures," she added.

Before the change, religious organisations had been allowed to conduct congregational and other worship services with a maximum of 250 people since last December.

Visitors had to be separated into zones of 50, with no mingling across zones.

Religious organisations were also allowed to have live performances. Singing by worshippers was allowed from last month, subject to certain safety measures.

But this has no longer been allowed since Saturday.

The maximum number of congregants at Toa Payoh Methodist Church's one-hour service yesterday was capped at 100, not including supporting workers.

They were split into three zones of about 30 people each, down from five zones of 50. TraceTogether-only SafeEntry was implemented and congregants were not allowed to sing during the service.

Dr Anthony Goh, chairman of the Methodist Church in Singapore's Council on Communications, said it has advised its 46 constituent churches on the latest guidelines.

"We have churches with various physical and operational configurations, and each church has to see best how to allow 100 worshippers into the worship space in zones of 50 and groups of five. Churches will also strictly follow guidelines regarding congregational singing and worship," added Dr Goh.

ST understands that the four temples managed by the Hindu Endowments Board have also capped their capacity at 100 people or fewer, depending on their size.

At Al Ansar Mosque in Bedok, four zones that allowed for up to 200 congregants have been cut to two zones of 50 people each.

Ms Norlinda Osman, the mosque's head of corporate services and development, said it has stepped up safe management measures, such as reminding congregants to practise social distancing and avoid physical contact at all times.

Heart of God Church in Eunos is also running 100-member services during this period of heightened alert. The youth church has about 5,000 members, with 70 per cent of its members below the age of 25.

Ms Cecilia Chan, its senior pastor, said: "Covid-19 is the only fight that in order to win, we must retreat, so we understand and support the new measures."