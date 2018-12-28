Pipe leak in Potong Pasir sends water shooting six storeys high

An unwanted water feature was briefly added to Potong Pasir on Wednesday morning after a pipe leak sent water shooting about six storeys into the air.

Several residents had their water supply temporarily disrupted after PUB was told of the leak at Block 101 Potong Pasir Avenue 1 at 10am on Wednesday.

Service crew and a contractor were sent to the site, and the leak was isolated at 10.30am. Repair works were completed and water supply was restored at 2.15pm, said PUB.

In the meantime, a water wagon and water bags were used to supply water to those affected by the disruption. Some of the water bags were left at the lift lobbies of the affected blocks, while others were distributed directly to residents.

Some households also had water delivered to them by a crisis response team from Potong Pasir constituency, which included MP Sitoh Yih Pin and several grassroots leaders, who were recalled from leave to help.

Mr Sitoh said that a resident sent him a photo of water spraying out of the pipe at around 9.30am.

The MP then decided to drive to the affected area to help out.

90 Approximate number of households affected by the incident

"The first thing in my mind was whether there were any injuries, and how many households were affected," he said.

The constituency's crisis response team was then activated to help deal with the situation. The team previously helped ferry commuters to and from Woodleigh MRT station during a heavy downpour in April last year, after the station was closed due to a security incident.

During Wednesday's incident, the team made a note of the units whose water supply was affected and delivered the water to the residents.

Each household received 10 litres of water from the team.

Mr Sitoh said around 90 households across Blocks 101 and 102 were affected by the incident.

He added that he believed a contractor for the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme had caused the leak when he burst a pipe.

"We have reported the contractor to the authorities. PUB has been notified of the incident," he said.

PUB said it is investigating the cause of the leak.

Members of the public can call PUB's 24-hour call centre on 1800-CALL-PUB (1800-2255-782) to report any pipe leaks.