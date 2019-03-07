Pipe leak affects water supply at Clementi HDB block; PUB investigating

SINGAPORE - About 20 PUB customers, including a dental clinic and a coffee shop, at a Clementi Housing Board block had problems with their water supply on Thursday morning (March 7).

The cause was a pipe leak near Block 431 Clementi Avenue 3, national water agency PUB said in response to queries.

The agency deployed a service crew and contractors to the site immediately after it was alerted to the leak at 6.48am.

"The leak has been isolated and water supply has been restored to normal," PUB said, adding that it is investigating the cause of the leak.

Repairs to the pipe were completed at around 5pm.

Resident Kevin Lam, 40, told The Straits Times that he was preparing his children for school in the morning when he found the water pressure a bit low.

"The flush for the toilet was also not working properly," said the IT professional.

On the way back from walking his two children to school at around 7am, he saw PUB officers and an excavating machine. A crowd had gathered to watch the scene.

Videos from Mr Lam show water gushing out from the underground pipe and pooling on the ground.

A photo provided to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao shows the water spilling into a nearby canal.

Mr Lam said that when he returned home, the water flow was still weak; it went back to normal only at about 10am.

In an earlier statement on Thursday, PUB said a water wagon was on standby to distribute water bags to those affected.

Members of the public can call PUB's 24-hour call centre at 1800-CALL-PUB (1800-225-5782) to report any pipe leaks.