Pioneer batch of PCICS asatizah graduates; monthly training increment of $100 added to salary

SINGAPORE - Ustaz Noor Hakim Azman, 26, struggled during his first few months working at the Family and Inmates Through-care Assistance Haven Office as part of a work experience programme in July 2020.

But with the guidance of his supervisor, he crafted a curriculum and produced lesson plans for inmates with the aim of engaging them in reflection and breaking down the explanations of religious matters.

He was offered a full-time position at the office, which is under the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), at the end of the programme in April 2021.

Ustaz Hakim’s work experience programme was part of his studies as one of 56 asatizah, or religious teachers, in the pioneer batch of the Postgraduate Certificate in Islam in Contemporary Societies (PCICS) programme. On Sunday (Jan 30), a graduation ceremony was held over two sessions at the Asian Civilisations Museum.

Minister for Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, who attended the first session, announced that asatizah who are employed on a full-time basis at mosques or full-time madrasahs upon graduation from the PCICS will get a monthly training increment of $100 added to their salary.

The increment is to acknowledge the time and effort the graduates have put in to upskill themselves through the programme and recognise the value they bring to their roles as asatizah.

Mr Masagos added: “Many of our asatizah, who specialise in Islamic religious sciences, build their careers in the religious sector or in areas that contribute directly to the Muslim community.

“By so doing, we develop a confident Muslim community.”

Ustaz Hakim said the biggest sacrifice he had to make during the course of the programme was time.

He said: “Juggling time for my family, studies and my internship led me to be mentally and physically drained. What kept me going is upholding my responsibility as an ustaz who would like to give back with compassion, and a heart for the community.”

The second session of the ceremony later in the afternoon on Sunday was attended by Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman, who praised the graduating cohort for adapting to change due to the global pandemic over the course of the programme.

“Your achievement is even more remarkable as you embarked on this journey under the challenging circumstances of an unprecedented pandemic. You had to be nimble and adjust to new norms of learning while working, including regularly pivoting to online options.

“It shows your adaptability and flexibility and always ready to embrace uncertainties.”